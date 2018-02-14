Bomb squad responds to Hopewell neighborhood

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Virginia State Police bomb squad is responding to a suspicious situation in a Hopewell neighborhood.

Three pipes, connected to a battery, with the word “explosive” written on them were discovered Wednesday morning at the Cobblestone retirement community.

Emergency crews are investigating at the intersection of Stone Mill Drive and Cobblestone Drive.

Eight to 10 homes in the community have been evacuated while the investigation remains on-going.

