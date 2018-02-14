× Bowling for Boobs

RICHMOND, Va. —

The third annual Bowling for Boobs event will help raise money for women in Central Virginia who can’t afford to get a mammogram. “People seem to find it appealing to come and do something rather than buying a spot at a luncheon,” Norah Lind, Executive Director of Reach Out For Life, said. The event, at Bowl America in short Pump Sunset on February 24, will benefit Reach Out For Life. The local group advocates early breast cancer detection through a free mammogram. Helping the undeserved get a mammogram was the passion of CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon.

Stephanie lost her cancer battle in 2015. She chaired Reach Out For Life’s outreach committee. At this year’s Bowling for Boobs event, Stephanie will be honored. Participants can write messages on a memory wall in honor of Stephanie at the bowling alley during the event. The event 4400 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, is from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call to register and reserve a spot at 804-977-3920. There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

CBS 6 is a sponsor of the event. We’ll have three teams playing including Stephanie’s husband and her two sons. Other sponsors are:

Medicus and Accent Professional Recruiting which are partner companies. Medicus staffs for medical, dental and insurance. Accent handles staffing for sales, marketing, and management. Strike Sponsors Grove Avenue Family Dentistry.