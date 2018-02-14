5 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in RVA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- Valentine's Day has arrived and for some of you, it may mean crunch time.

Here are a few ideas to make your significant other feel special.

1. Plan a romantic date night

2. Visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts or The Valentine museum

3. Take a Segway or trolley tour of Richmond.

4. Listen to live music

5. Go to a comedy show

If your single we’ve got you covered, there’s a Valentine’s Day speed dating event at cary100 Restaurant & Lounge.

For more date ideas click here.

If you’re interested in learning more about the speed dating event click here.