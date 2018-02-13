Virginia State University women’s basketball player arrested

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State University women’s basketball player was arrested Monday night in Isle of Wight County.

Shonnice Vaughn, 25, from Milwaukee, has been charged with concealed weapon: carry, no driver’s license and speeding (68 in 55), according to court records online.

Officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office say Vaughn reported that the gun found in the vehicle, a Sig Sauer .40 caliber, was stolen in Wisconsin. The gun is currently in police possession.

Natasha Bowman, 25, was the passenger in the vehicle and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon. It is not known if she is a student at VSU.

Bowman is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

VSU Athletics told CBS 6 they did not have a comment on the matter.

Vaughn will be arraigned Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. in Isle of Wight County General District Court.