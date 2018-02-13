RACC offering $14 pet adoptions for Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. — If you are looking for love this Valentine’s Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) may be able to help you.

Starting Wednesday, February 14, adoption fees for all animals at RACC will be dropped from $100 to $14.

The special price will only be available through Friday, February 16.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The Valentine’s Day special will include all those services for $14.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

