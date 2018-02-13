× Man killed inside Virginia laundromat

LOCUST GROVE, Va. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Virginia laundromat, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“At approximately 9:21 a.m [Tuesday], the Orange County Emergency Communications Center received a phone call advising that someone had been shot at the Wendall’s Place Laundromat,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “The Orange Sheriff’s Office responded to the laundromat and located a victim of several gunshots inside the laundromat.”

Investigators have not yet released the name of the man who died.

“The shooter turned himself in to authorities,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “”He is currently being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office Investigators.”

Wendall’s Place Laundromat is located at 34477 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove, Virginia.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.