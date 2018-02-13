× Decadent Oysters Topped with Lobster Thermidor

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Robert Nelson from The Boathouse prepared oysters topped with lobster thermidor in the studio today. This special dish is on The Boathouse’s menu for a short time as a Valentine Special.

Boathouse Oysters topped with Lobster Thermidor

One dozen Boathouse Oysters

1 lb lobster meat

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Gruyere cheese

2 tbsp white wine

1 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tsp tarragon

1 tbsp minced shallot

Melt butter. Add flour and cook for 2 minutes. Add shallots and cook for 30 seconds. Add wine and cream and bring to a boil and then reduce heat to low. Cook for 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Add gruyere and stir until fully melted into the sauce. Remove from heat and stir in the tarragon and dijon. Season with salt and pepper then cool. Chop up the lobster meat and drain off all excess liquid. Combine the thermidor sauce and lobster meat.

Top each oyster with 1tbsp of mixed lobster and sauce. Roast in a 450 degree oven until oyster is cooked and lobster is hot lightly browned. About 5-7 mins.