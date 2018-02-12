Virginia ranked #1 in new AP college basketball poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Virginia is the new #1 team in college basketball, according to the Associated Press.

The Cavaliers ascended to the top spot this week despite a weekend loss to unranked in-state rival Virginia Tech.

The University of Virginia is 23-2, so far during the 2017-18 college basketball season.

Virginia was last ranked #1 in the country in 1982.

This will be the 13th week in school history that the Cavaliers have been ranked #1, and the first since three-time college basketball player of the year Ralph Sampson played for Virginia (1979 – 1983)

