Suspected killer arrested for Richmond slaying

RICHMOND, Va. — The man wanted by Richmond Police for a January 6 slaying in turned himself in Saturday.

Tyvon M. Williams, 26, is now charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams is accused of killing 23-year-old Javon I. Patron.

“At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, officers received a call for a shooting in the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue. When police arrived, they located Javon I. Patron, 23, of the 2500 block of Alexander Avenue in the rear of a dwelling suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police found a second second man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Neighbors said that man showed up on their doorstep bleeding and asking for help.

“He said, ‘They’re trying to kill me,'” a neighbor described. “So we called him an ambulance. He was sitting in our doorway.”

He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

There have been five homicides reported in Richmond in 2018, according to Richmond Police records.