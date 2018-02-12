× Richmond School Board discusses name change of J.E.B. Stuart elementary

RICHMOND, Va. — A week after the Petersburg School Board voted to change the name of three Confederate schools, Richmond Public Schools confirmed that they are also discussing the name change of one local elementary school.

The school board has been discussing the process of renaming J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School, confirmed Kenita Bowers, with RPS.

“The school board has been discussing the process for changing the name of the school and will share plans with the public soon to ensure their input,” Bowers said. “It is important that our schools are reflective of and represent a positive, all-inclusive learning environment for all students — this includes the name of the school.”

J.E.B.Stuart Elementary School, located at 3101 Fendall Avenue, was named for the Confederate cavalry leader, General James Ewell Brown Stuart.

The school has operated in Northside since 1922. It was last renovated during the summer of 1989.

Petersburg schools name change

Petersburg school leaders made the decision Wednesday after a series of public meetings, where residents had a chance to make their voices heard.

School leaders have said “to achieve our mission of developing 21st-century citizens able to effectively collaborate, communicate and innovate” the Confederate names had to be changed.

Effective July 1, 2018, A.P. Hill will be renamed Cool Spring Elementary; Robert E. Lee will be renamed Lakemont Elementary; and J.E.B. Stuart will be renamed Pleasants Lane Elementary.

The estimated cost for the renaming is about $18,000, but the school system has already received the funds for the renaming.

A private citizen donated $20,000 to the school system on January 11 for the anticipated cost.

The estimated cost includes changing lettering on the buildings, updating outdoor signs, replacing the top section of stage curtains, replacing doormats and removing the name from Lee’s gym floor.