Mission BBQ marches into Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A national barbecue chain has scoped out new territory in metro Richmond.

Mission BBQ has submitted plans to build a new restaurant in the Stonehenge Village shopping center at 12630 Stone Village Way in Midlothian, according to plans filed with Chesterfield County.

Plans call for a 4,200-square-foot restaurant to sit on a nearly 1.2-acre outparcel fronting Midlothian Turnpike, next to the Panda Express in the Wegmans-anchored development.

It would be Mission BBQ’s second Richmond-area location, joining one in Henrico at 5440 Glenside Drive.

Plans do not indicate a construction timeline or opening date. The Maryland-based company could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

