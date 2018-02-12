Student charged with rape at Manchester High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Police arrested and charged a male student with the rape of a juvenile female at Manchester High School.

The rape happened on campus but outside of school hours, according to Captain Mike Louth. The crime occurred Jan. 29 but was not reported until Feb. 7, according to police.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, Cpt. Louth said. He called the rape an “isolated incident.”

Principal Christy Ellis notified parents of the criminal offense in a letter, that read in part: "We will continue to take every reasonable step to meet that expectation and we also have supports in place to assist students who express concern."

"This is a very serious charge, and the school division takes very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment," said Shawn Smith, spokesman, Chesterfield Schools. " Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution.”

Manchester High is located at 12601 Bailey Bridge Rd, in Midlothian. Over 2,000 students attend the school.

This is a developing news story.