Police: Teen hit victim with gun outside Short Pump restaurant

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A Glen Allen teenager was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to a violent Short Pump crime.

Henrico Police were called to the Taco Bell, along the 11400 block of West Broad Street, Friday night to investigate an assault.

“The victim reported he was assaulted by a male who struck him with a handgun,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

An investigation led to Joshua Alexander Pisano, 19, of Glen Allen, being identified as the suspect.

Pisano was arrested several hours after the incident.

Police have not yet released information on what led up to the encounter.

This is a developing story.