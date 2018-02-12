Goochland floods delay schools, close roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Flooded roads prompted a two-hour school delay Monday morning in Goochland County.

Flooding triggered by weekend rain closed at least eight roads in the county, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

On Elk Island Road, several inches of water flowed over an overpass.

As CBS 6 News crews drove down the other end of Elk Island Road, the bridge and road disappeared.

Water appeared to be so deep, that the only hint of there being a road underneath the water was a sign that read, “One Lane Bridge.”

As flood waters rose, first responders reminded drivers to avoid flooded roads.