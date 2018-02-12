Breakfast sausage-hauling truck crash closes Route 301

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va - A tractor trailer hauling Bob Evans breakfast sausage overturned on Route 301 [Chamberlayne Road] , near I-295 in Hanover, early Monday morning.

"The right lane is now open. The left lane remains closed for crash cleanup. Continue to expect delays," a VDOT spokesperson said in a 6 a.m. update."The ramp from I-295 south to Rt. 301 south (Exit 41B) is also now closed."

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m.

Both the cause of the crash and condition of the driver have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

HAPPENING NOW crews just got tractor trailer upright. Officials on scene tell us it’s full of @BobEvansFarms breakfast sausage! 🍳🥓 pc: @Eyefornews6 @KristenLuehrs @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Kzrv2PdGPh — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) February 12, 2018