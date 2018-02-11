Family has unanswered questions after deadly Henrico wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.-- Family members are searching for answers after Rena Chhay was killed when the Honda Accord he was riding in crashed in Henrico's West End Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Henrico man was one of three people in a car that sped away after a Henrico Police officer attempted a traffic stop at Staples Mill and Hungary roads.

Chhay was friends with Debra Renee Eckhart, also passenger in the car, who died in the crash. Debra, 25, is also from Henrico.

Rena's brother and sister said their family was devastated by the loss.

"A whole lot of questions to answers that we will probably never get," Rena's sister, Ratha Chhay, said

Other family members have set-up a memorial fund to help pay for funeral costs.

But on Saturday, the family was putting their questions aside as they prepare to send Rena on his "passage."

"We believe we're still here, it’s just our vessels that pass," Ratcha said. "We light incense and stuff to kind of light the way."

The family remembered Rena as someone who helped many people over the years.

"He's helped a whole lot of people from my parents to his friends," Ratha said. "He loved working on cars and he's worked on everybody's car that's out there in the yard.”

"We're trying to raise $5,000, because we also have to pay it to the funeral home because were going to have something there and cremation," Ratha said.