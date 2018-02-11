4 men rob victim at gunpoint; East Richmond neighbors on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after they say a 55-year-old man in East Richmond was robbed at gunpoint by four men early Sunday morning.

Police said the men made off with the victim’s wallet and phone just after 12:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Carver Street.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

While people who live along Carver Street near Mechanicsville Turnpike know it is not the safest neighborhood, the boldness of this latest crime is making them more scared.

“I think that’s very horrendous,” Darlene Richardson said. “It’s a tragic situation. It’s shocking for somebody to just walk up to you and do something that is not of the norm. This area can be dangerous like any area.”

Darlene Richardson​ said she is on edge at the thought of four men pulling out a gun and taking everything the victim had.

“It was very upsetting and scary for the person that endured that,” Richardson​ said.

Rodney Night thinks the robbers were young men with too much time on their hands.

"It’s happening too much around here with the young ones who don't have much to do with themselves,” Night said. “Because they're not having anything to do, we as a society need to make sure they have something to do and not being out late doing what they’re doing causing trouble like they doing.”

His solution may be much easier said than done.

“I would probably say more police patrolling of the neighborhood, maybe getting out and walking the streets,” Night said. “I see a lot of them riding around but getting out and walking the streets, maybe some of these things would not be happening.”

Night offered these words of advice to the robbers.

“I'll let them know definitely because you don't have many ways you can go when you`re doing stuff like that,” Night said. “You`re either going to wind up getting caught and going to jail, doing time away from your loved ones and family or you`re going to wind up being dead with is much more worse off.”

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.