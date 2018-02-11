‘Homeland’ on track to break Virginia film record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The cast and crew of the Showtime drama “Homeland” have been filming season seven, which premiered Sunday night, in Central Virginia for months.

In fact, the Hollywood production shot some scenes in Cody Acker’s backyard near the Pipeline Walk.

“All the wires were like covered,” Acker explained. said. "You only get to see that stuff on TV or YouTube videos.”

Season seven of the Emmy-award winning spy drama was filmed almost exclusively around the Richmond region thanks to tax credits and similar architecture to Washington, D.C.

The producers have said they could get the look they wanted minus the headache of shooting in D.C.

"Even my family at home in Maryland texting me like, 'Did you see any of the cast members? Did you see any of the actors? Did you see any of this and that?’” Acker said. “It's like, ‘No.’ But it's still crazy.”

“Homeland” is set to break a Virginia film record, according to the governor's office.

The show is on track to invest $45 million in direct spending in Virginia, the largest number ever by a single production.

“I've personally have never seen ‘Homeland,’ but now I'm definitely going to watch,” Acker said.

While Acker is playing catch up on the plot, he thinks filmmakers and young people are catching on to Richmond’s vibe.

"I think it’s a great place to be in the next 10 years, 15 years," he said.