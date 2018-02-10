× Man struck, killed in Greensville County hit-and-run

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in Greensville County Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to Skippers Road south of Brink Road just before 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a man laying in the median there. Their investigation revealed that 22-year-old Tyrel Antonio Young was headed south on foot when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling south, throwing him into the median.

Young was pronounced dead by troopers and rescue officials upon their arrival on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information on this accident can submit a newstip here.