Man’s body found in Newport News home ‘multiple years’ after death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Authorities said they do not suspect foul play after discovering a man’s body in a Newport News home Saturday morning.

Newport News Police performed a welfare check at a home in the Lee’s Mills Homes community in the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle around 9:30 a.m. at the request of family members who live out west.

Officials said they believe the man, who was in his late sixties, had been “deceased for multiple years.”

A neighbor told WTKR they thought the man had moved away.

No additional details were available at last check.

