‘Skittles,’ alleged Crips gang member from Richmond, wanted in deadly Calif. crime spree

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Richmond native wanted in connection with a homicide, two home invasion robberies and a high-speed chase in California could be headed back to Central Virginia, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide alert Friday for 20-year-old Amber Hembree, a female Crips gang member who goes by the name “Skittles,” KPIX reported.

Hembree remains on the run after three other suspects, including 23-year-old David Ealey from Richmond, were apprehended after a Friday morning crash in Sonoma County. Another suspect was arrested Thursday night in Santa Rosa.

Deputies warned Hembree should be considered armed and dangerous. She was last spotted on surveillance cameras fleeing the scene of a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in Vallejo on Thursday.

“Our understanding is she has no contacts in Vallejo, no friends, no family,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum told KPIX. “Our guess is that she’s trying to get out of Vallejo and back to the East Coast.”

Connecting the Crimes

Officials said Hembree and four other suspects were responsible for two home invasion robberies Thursday morning.

A victim shot in the first robbery, reported off Fulton Road west of Santa Rosa, is expected to survive.

But a second victim, reportedly shot multiple times after the masked crew broke into his Melcon Lane home, died from his injuries.

“There were multiple people in each house,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misty Harris said. “One was shot at the Fulton address, then another at the Malcon Lane house.”

Deputies believe the home invasions were marijuana-related. And because several guns were stolen from the second home, deputies said the suspects knew what they were after.

The Search

“This is the 5th person wanted in yesterday’s home invasion robberies, homicide. If you have seen this woman, know her or know her whereabouts you are asked to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2650,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials posted on Facebook.

Crum believes Hembree is likely running out of options.

“I don’t know what type of gun she has on her. This is a very violent crew,” said Crum. “There was no provocation, to my understanding, why they shot these men. We don’t know. She certainly has the potential to be dangerous out there in the public.”

If you have seen Hembree, call 911 immediately. If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.