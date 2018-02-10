2 Ohio police officers killed after 911 hang-up call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Two police officers died after being shot Saturday in Westerville, Ohio, a northern suburb of Columbus, authorities said.

A male suspect was wounded and hospitalized, police spokeswoman Christa Dickey said.

The officers were investigating after a caller dialed the 911 dispatch center and hung up. They came under fire when they responded to the address connected with the call.

"We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty," City of Westerville‏ officials posted on Twitter at 1:43 p.m.

Then officials confirmed a second officer had been killed just before 2:40 p.m.

"It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty," City of Westerville‏ officials said.

The officers' names have not been released. Police will hold a news conference Saturday afternoon.

