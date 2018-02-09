Woman charged with murdering 61-year-old Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. – A Henrico County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a Richmond man in the city’s Oak Grove neighborhood.

Lashaunda T. Meekins, 42, of the 2200 block of Merle Street, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue, at approximately 4:09 p.m., on Thursday, January 18. The caller stated that a male was down inside the residence and they were checking on the welfare of the victim.

Upon arrival, officers located Randy L. Jones, 61, inside the home suffering from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

37.540725 -77.436048