Virginians react to Senate passing bill allowing drunken driving on private property

RICHMOND, Va. — Drunk driving can lead to arrest, the loss of a license, and at its worst, death.

But, Republican Senator Richard Stuart, who represents parts of Spotsylvania County and King George County wants to change Virginia’s DUI law to create an exception that would allow people to drive drunk on their own property.

His bill has already passed the State Senate by a vote of 37-3, and driver Tracy Riddle said he understands why.

“As long as it’s on their property sure,” Riddle said. “It’s a free country. It’s your right. It’s your property.”

But other drivers we talked to expressed shock at the bill.

“Yeah, that’s terribly surprising,” Hughes Paul said.

And, the fact that the State Senate passed it so overwhelmingly.

“I feel like when you’re intoxicated, could you really even set those boundaries?” Emma Bryant asked. “Like this is where my property ends, and I’m not going to go any further?”

Paul said he expects tragedy to result if the bill becomes law.

“If they want to pass that law, they better be ready for the repercussions,” Paul said.

According to an article in USA Today, the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorney and Washington Regional Alcohol Program are opposed to the legislation.

The proposed bill will now go to the House of Delegates for consideration.