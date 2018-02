RICHMOND, Va – Dr. Makola Abdullah, The President of Virginia State University stopped by the studio to talk about the new film, “Tell The We Are Rising” about the pivotal role historically black colleges and universities have played over the last 150 years. There is a premiere screening and discussion of the film Saturday, February 10th from 10am to noon at the L. Douglas Wilder Building Auditorium on the VSU Campus and the film will air on WCVE Monday, February 19th at 9pm.

http://www.vsu.edu/; http://www.hbcurising.com