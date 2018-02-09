× Spoil your Valentine with a Shaynefully Delicious dipped cookie

RICHMOND, Va. — Spoil your Valentine with a Shaynefully Delicious dipped cookie. Shayne Rogers showed Greg and Jessica how its done in the Virginia This Morning kitchen.

1 c room temperature butter

1 c sugar

3 oz. room temperature cream cheese

1 egg yolk

1 t vanilla

½ t salt

2½ c all-purpose flour



Pre heat oven to 325 degrees. Cream together butter, sugar and cream cheese in a mixer until the mixture lightens in color. This could take 5 minutes. Mix in yolk and vanilla. Whisk together salt and flour. Add half at a time to the creamed butter. When batter is well combined form a disk and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least half an hour or up to a week. The cookie dough will still be sticky, I recommend rolling it out between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Roll it to a half inch thickness for a chewy cookie. Cut with a heart shaped cookie cutter and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Cook for about 16 minutes. You will just start to smell the cookies and they will be firm, but not brown on the bottom. Remove the cookies from the oven, but leave them on the baking sheet for five minutes and then on to a cooling rack. This recipe will make about one dozen large cookies.



12 oz. chocolate chips

1 T butter

Sprinkles



Melt chocolate chips in a microwave for :30 at a time and stir until chips are mostly melted. Stir in butter, keep stirring until chocolate is smooth and glossy. Dip cookies in chocolate and cover with sprinkles.



Enjoy!