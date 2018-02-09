Richmond Performing Arts Alliance hosting Genworth Lights Up! Youth Open House

The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance is hosting the Genworth Lights Up! Youth Open House on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 12-5 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Get hands on with an instrument petting zoo, dance the day away with classes from Contemporary Hip Hop to Ballet, take the stage with theatre classes and demonstrations all for young people ages 3-18!

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Click here to learn more about this awesome, FREE community event for families.

FREE, family fun! Catch it Saturday, Feb. 24 – it won’t be back again until 2020!