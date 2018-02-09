Driver injured in I-64 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

​HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A driver was seriously injured after his tractor trailer, hauling thousands of pounds of paper, crashed on Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico early Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound, at exit 197 near Airport Drive, just after 12:15 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

"The driver of a tractor trailer hauling 38,000 lbs. of rolled paper, ran off road left striking a guardrail and traveling approximately 150 feet on that guardrail. The driver then hit his brakes in an attempt to correct and the weight of the trailer shifted forcing the tractor and trailer to overturn over the guardrail and then traveling into the tree line," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. "The trailer lost its load and there was some fuel spilled as a result of the crash."

The ramp, which was closed after the crash, reopened at about 6 a.m.

"The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries," Sgt Hill said. "The driver was charged with Reckless; Failure to Maintain Proper Control. Crash remains under investigation."

On the scene of BREAKING NEWS in Henrico. Tractor trailer ax 64e exit 197b that leads to Airport Dr. Police say off-ramp will be closed at least another hour @KristenLuehrs @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/jHOgMVtksw — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) February 9, 2018

MORE State Police tell us tractor trailer that overturned on Highland Springs exit of 64e was carrying 38,000 pounds of paper & caused an oil spill on the ramp. Clean up continues @KristenLuehrs @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/dIlZQDxUta — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) February 9, 2018