RICHMOND, Va. — “Free Man of Color”, is a true, inspiring story – linking Virginia to Liberia, West Africa – presented by the Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company with direction by veteran stage actor Toney Q. Cobb.

Free Man of Color is an adaptation of the story of John Newton Templeton, an ex-slave who was unexpectedly freed and attends Ohio University, graduating in 1828, thirty-five years before the end of slavery. Reverend Robert Wilson, third president of Ohio University, brings John Newton Templeton to the University to be the first man of color to attend the college. Wilson is a member of the American Colonization Society and believes that Templeton has a divine calling to lead free blacks in a free and sovereign nation of their own – a new colony called Liberia, West Africa. Caught between the expectations of Reverend Wilson and his wife and the dawning realization of what founding a colony of free blacks in Africa would mean to blacks in America, will Templeton finally learn what it really means to be a free man of color?

Free Man of Color is written by Charles Smith, Directed by Toney Q. Cobb, and stars Ken Moretti, Jamar Jones & Mara Barrett. the inspiring play runs through February 8 – 17, at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center, 4901 Old Brook Road, Richmond. For more information click here.