Former Virginia Tech student guilty of murdering missing girl

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- David Eisenhauer, a 20-year-old former Virginia Tech student accused of murdering 13-year-old Blacksburg middle school student Nicole Lovell, entered a no contest plea Friday morning in court. With that, the judge found Eisenhauer guilty of the child's abduction and murder.

Eisenhauer will face up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Lovell disappeared from her Blacksburg home in January 2016.

Investigators previously said Eisenhauer, 18 at the time, had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the middle school student.

Lovell was planning to expose the relationship, investigators said, and Eisenhauer stabbed Lovell to prevent her from talking.

Natalie Keepers, a second former Virginia Tech student involved in the case, is scheduled to go on trial in September.

She is accused of helping dispose of Nicole’s body and faces charges of being an accessory to murder before the fact, concealing a body, and being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Nicole disappeared after midnight on January 27, 2016.

She was discovered missing when her mother went to Nicole’s bedroom door and found it barricaded, prosecutors said.

She saw an open window and realized Nicole was gone.

So was the girl’s “Minions” blanket.

After an extensive search, Nicole’s body was found three days later in a wooded area in North Carolina.

