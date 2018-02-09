Another building condemned Friday at Flats at Ginter Park; more planned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Friday morning, the City of Richmond condemned another building at the Flats at Ginter Park, a 4.5-acre complex built in the 1940s. On Friday, code enforcement inspectors deemed the building 3918 Chamberlayne Avenue unsafe.

Officials told CBS 6 Problem Solvers that the building did not have heat and residents were using their ovens and space heaters for warmth.

This is the 12th condemned building at the Flats at Ginter Park, which means about 48 units have been condemned because the city deemed the structures unfit, and property management did not make necessary repairs.

The city said Social Services will work with residents that qualify for temporary housing vouchers, or who need a hotel as they make other arrangements.

As far as future condemnations at the Flats, Code Enforcement told CBS 6 that they had never worked on something this scale, with so many concentrated cluster of buildings.

"We are still working with our partners to come up with a schedule that everyone can manage. We should have that ironed out by the end of next week.”