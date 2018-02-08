Uber driver convicted of trying to shoot officer with homemade shotgun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. -- An Uber driver is facing life in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and other charges for trying to shoot a Montgomery County police officer with a homemade shotgun.

Jonathan Hemming faces life in prison plus an additional 93 years, according to a report from WDCW.

Prosecutors said that on May 18, 2016, officers were attempting to arrest Hemming on an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges in Gaithersburg.

Prosecutors added that officers had blocked Hemming inside his car and initially, Hemming seemed to be complying with police orders, but then began resisting arrest. During the ensuing scuffle, officers said that Hemming grabbed and was manipulating a cylindrical object and pointing it at them.

When one officer became concerned about the object he tasered Hemming, causing him to drop the object.

After Hemming was arrested, police discovered that the cylindrical object was a homemade shotgun loaded with a shotgun shell and he was trying to fire the gun by striking it with a screwdriver. Police also discovered a second homemade gun in the car.

Hemming will be sentenced on May 17, 2018.