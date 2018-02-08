Sweet Cookie Jar

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher showed us how to make delicious cookies from a jar and shared her recipe to assemble the jars for yourself or a sweet gift. You can find Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond. For more information, visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517

Sweet Leanne’s Mason Jar Cookies

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 3/4 cups oatmeal (finely grind)

2 cups flour

½ cup sweetened coconut

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

12 ounces chocolate chips

1 4-ounce milk chocolate bar

1 ½ cups chopped nuts

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cream together butter and both sugars. Stir in eggs and vanilla.

Open the jar that has the: oatmeal, flour, coconut, salt, baking powder and soda and slowly add it to the wet ingredients.

Beat until combined.

Grate chocolate bar and add it, along with chocolate chips and nuts to the batter.

Mix until combine.

Drop 2 tblsp, 2 inches apart, on a greased cookie sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes.