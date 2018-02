HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 64 east has reopened after a multi-vehicle accident closed lanes, at Staples Mill Road, in western Henrico, according to Virginia State Police. The four-vehicle accident included a tractor trailer. A second accident in the area also closed at least one westbound lane.

The crashes remained under investigation. There was no indication anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.