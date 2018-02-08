Richmond-area comedian sentenced to 8 years for receiving child porn images

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond-area comedian was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for receiving images of child sexual abuse.

Charles Ellis Jr., 37, was arrested in July of 2017 after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home on West Sedgwick Street.

According to court documents, Ellis responded to an ad placed on Craigslist by an undercover officer entitled, “Looking to meet other taboo Dads/moms to chat n more….”

Ellis communicated with the undercover agent via Kik Messenger after responding to the Craigslist ad.

After connecting on Kik, Ellis sent the undercover agent links to his Dropbox account with several videos depicting child porn.

The documents show, when Ellis found out the agent had a nine-year-old daughter, he said “have you started teaching her, or is that not your thing?”

Ellis also sent him a video of someone Ellis claimed was a 14-year-old girl he met online and filmed performing oral sex on him.

By tracing the IP address connected to the Kik account, investigators say they tied the user to the Sandston home.

A search warrant on Ellis’s home yielded corroborating evidence on his phone.

The comedian called himself Future Evil Overlord on his comedy website, and in his bio he talks about doing comic bits in his head, and then goes on to say “unlike the other things that go on in his head, these could be shared with people in public.”