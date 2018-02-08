Man hit by train in Williamsburg med-flighted to VCU Medical Center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man hit by a freight train in Williamsburg Thursday afternoon has been med-flighted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Williamsburg Police said a pedestrian was stuck by a CSX train in the 700 block of York Street near Quarterpath Park around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Riverside Hospital and then med-flighted to VCU Medical Center, officials said.

There was no word on the man’s condition at last check.

Officers and railroad officials were still at the scene investigating at last check.

