Police monitor ‘loafing’ vultures near Randolph-Macon College

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are monitoring vulture in the town of Ashland. The flock, according to Ashland Police, is “loafing” near the College Park neighborhood and Randolph-Macon College.

“[Police] may be conducting a vulture nuisance abatement effort in that area in the next few weeks. The vultures will be deterred from lingering using noise-makers during morning hours and at various points during the day. Residents may occasionally hear ‘booming’ or other sound effects during the effort,” an Ashland Police spokesperson said. “This is an effort to encourage the flock to move on safely without harm to the birds.”

The concern among neighbors, according to police, is that the vultures could cause property damage to homes and cars.

Police said they would let neighbors know if they planned to use noise-makers to encourage the vultures to move on.

Anyone with questions was asked to call 804-412-0615.