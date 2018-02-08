Chesterfield student accused of cutting teacher’s hair with scissors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County student could be facing charges after police say he cut his teacher’s hair with scissors.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 31 at Elizabeth Davis Middle School in Chester, according to police.

Police say a 14-year-old male student used scissors to cut off a section of a teacher’s hair. The incident happened at 1:00 p.m., according to a police report.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint assault and battery and asked that a juvenile petition be issued.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face that charge. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.

In addition to this alleged incident, a 13-year-old Elizabeth Davis Middle School student was sexually assaulted on her school bus last week, according to police.

The girl was allegedly assaulted twice by two different boys.

The officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for sexual battery for the boys involved and requested that a juvenile petition to be issued.

Chesterfield County Public Schools Spokesman Shawn Smith released the following statement concerning the alleged incidents:

“We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students and staff. Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution.”