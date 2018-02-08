2 dead after driver flees from police, crashes into vehicles in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a driver tried to flee from police during a Henrico County traffic stop, and crashed into two vehicles, police said. The adult victims were passengers inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident started Thursday evening with a stop for a traffic violation on Hungry Road, west of Staples Mills Road in Henrico’s West End.

Police said during the traffic stop, a male suspect fled in the vehicle and crashed a short time later into a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. The suspect then ran off the road, went through a fence and hit a parked car in front of a house, police said.

When the car came to a stop, the driver fled on foot before being quickly apprehended by police.

A total of four people were injured in the crashes, including the two fatalities. One innocent driver was transported to Henrico Doctors' Hospital's Forest Campus, but was treated and released, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources say the suspect has been transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending.

Hungry Road, between West End Drive and Walton Farms, is expected to be closed until at least 1 a.m. Friday.

