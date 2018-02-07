× Man arrested for killing older brother during dispute

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and charged with the murder of his older brother, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. William Jackson Veronee, 21, of Aiken, South Carolina, admitted to killing his brother, 33-year-old Christopher Andrew Veronee, investigators said.

Christopher’s body was found in the area of Holly Drive in Stafford County Tuesday night.

“Deputies responded to the area of Holly Drive after the Roanoke Police Department notified the Stafford Sheriff’s Office that they had a subject in custody who had admitted to shooting and killing his brother in Stafford,” a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Stafford detectives said an unknown dispute occurred between the suspect [William Jackson Veronee] and the victim [Christopher Andrew Veronee]. Detectives believe the suspect shot and killed his brother on Monday afternoon.”

William took Christopher’s car after the shooting, detectives said, and drove it until it more than 200 miles until broke down in Roanoke.

“Police were notified of a suspicious subject by staff at a cold weather shelter. The subject spoke with responding officers, and was then taken into custody by Roanoke Police,” the Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The Stafford Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies then located the deceased victim at his home on Holly Drive. The stolen vehicle was recovered by Roanoke Police.”

William Jackson Veronee was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

