Suspect steals SUV from Mechanicsville neighborhood in ‘crime of opportunity’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing an SUV as well as valuables from other vehicles in a Hanover County neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Trevor J. Watson of Mechanicsville was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and one count of Petit Larceny.

Officials said deputies set up surveillance when they spotted Watson in the Battlefield Green subdivision Wednesday morning. When they saw him get into an SUV and drive away, the deputies followed.

“A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Trevor Watson,” Cooper said. “After an extensive investigation, it was later determined that Watson had stolen the vehicle he was driving and was found in possession of stolen property from vehicles within the neighborhood.”

It is unclear how many vehicles Watson allegedly targeted, but deputies said he only pilfered through unlocked vehicles.

Deputies urged drivers to lock their cars and remove valuables from unattended vehicles to prevent another “crime of opportunity.”

And if you see suspicious activity, call the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center.

If you live in or near the Battlefield Green subdivision and had property stolen from your vehicle, contact the sheriff’s office, officials said.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.