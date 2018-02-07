These high school athletes are committing to college on National Signing Day

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s National Signing Day. A day when high school athletes officially sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic journey at colleges and universities across the nation. CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson are traveling around Central Virginia this day to bring you stories about these student-athletes. Refresh this page for updates and watch CBS 6 News — starting at 6 p.m. — for in-depth coverage.
Varina High School
Jeremiah Rhoades – Apprentice School
Jayvon Walker – Apprentice School
Justin Sowell – Averett University
Andy Matthews – Hampton University
RJ Coles – Norfolk State University
Jace DePriest – Randolph–Macon College