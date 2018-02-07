× It’s In The Bag & ChinaFest & Jazz Around the Museum

RICHMOND, Va. —

It’s In The Bag Live and Silent Bag Auction Thursday, February 8, 6-8:30pm at the Westin Richmond, 6631 West Broad Street.

A benefit for Cancer Patients in Greater Richmond, Up for bidding Handcrafted & Designer Bags, New this year: “What’s in My Bag?”, Balloon Pop Raffle, there will be Heavy Hors d’oeuvres and Cash Bar. CancerLINC eases the burden of cancer by providing assistance, education, and referral to legal resources, financial guidance, and community services. For more details visit http://www.cancerlinc.org/auction?eId=02ce9fd5-b030-4904-82a1-f8ce1c462239&eType=EmailBlastContent.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Dominion Energy Jazz Café: Jazz Around the Museum featuring Desiree Roots Thursday, February 8, 6-9 pm, Marble Hall, Free; no tickets required. Friday, February 16, 6-8:30pm, Atrium, free no tickets required. Dance After Work: Claves Unidos, Uniting the African Diaspora through dance, Claves Unidos (United Rhythms) is a collective of independent artists under the direction of founder Kevin LaMarr Jones.

Gallery Programs: 3 in 30: Chester Higgins and P.H. Polk (A 30 minute tour featuring three items from our collection) Thursday, February, 8, 6:30-7 pm. Free; no tickets required

Artist Talk: Chester Higgins Friday, February 16, 6:30-7:30 pm, Leslie Cheek Theater, $8 (VMFA members $5) VMFA is open 365 days a year with free general admission. For additional information, telephone 804-340-1400 or visit www.vmfa.museum.

2018 ChinaFest: Year of the Earth Dog, Saturday, February 10, 10 am–4:30 pm

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and ChinaFest: Year of the Earth Dog at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. You’ll be able to create an Earth Dog lantern, make your own watercolor lotus card, and enjoy demonstrations and colorful performances, including the Lion Dance, to welcome the Chinese New Year. The event is free, Parking: Overflow parking is available in First Baptist Church’s parking lot, located at the corner of Robinson Street and Park Avenue. No parking passes or vouchers required; parking is released on a first come first serve basis. For more information visit https://www.vmfa.museum/calendar/events/2018-chinafest-year-earth-dog/#Vtpf5myE6ItA9Yf4.99