Former Henrico teacher pleads guilty to indecent liberties with a student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico County teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking indecent liberties with a student.

Benjamin Brittain, 29, was an economics teacher at Deep Run High School when the incidents occurred in January and February of 2016.

Brittain was convicted of sending naked pictures of himself to a juvenile student, older than 15, and asking for photos in return.

A second charge of using electronic means to solicit minors for prostitution was withdrawn as a part of a plea agreement.

Henrico police said they started investigating after the alleged victim made a complaint that she had received inappropriate communications from Brittain.

The former teacher was arrested in May 2017 in North Carolina, where he was going to law school at Elon University.

Brittain was a Henrico County teacher from August 2013 until June 2016.

The 29-year-old will be sentenced on May 23.