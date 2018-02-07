13 dogs seized from Richmond home, owner arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control seized 13 dogs from a home after the dogs' owner was arrested in Richmond.

Carlton Hardy, 51, was arrested on Tuesday, February 6 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and animal cruelty. But, more charges are pending, Richmond Police confirmed.

Hardy was arrested at a home along the 1800 block of Ingram Avenue in South Richmond.

"During the investigation, 13 dogs and several firearms were recovered. Animal Care and Control is the lead concerning the animal recovery," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The investigation is on-going. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Richmond Animal Care and Control confirmed that some of the dogs were in bad shape.

Christie Chipps-Peters with RACC said she couldn't talk about the investigation but confirmed they are looking into animal cruelty.

Neighbors tell reporter Jon Burkett, and Crime Insider sources confirm, that almost all of the dogs confiscated were pit bulls.

One neighbor insisted Hardy would never neglect his dogs.

"No way, nah, because he keeps them dogs up,” said Shaniqwa Avery. “I know for a fact. He feed them dogs and has the kennel set up right for them dogs."

Now, officials at RACC are hoping animal lovers will adopt and foster dogs as they make space for the new arrivals.

"The thing with these cases, is that they are court cases, so they (dogs) are going to be with us for a while,” said Chipps-Peters. “So, we have 13 cages that are filled and will be filled until the case is over and that sometimes these cases stretch six to nine months."

If you want to help Richmond Animal Care by adopting or fostering a pet to help them make room, they say please call the shelter at (804) 646-5575.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.