Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Our next storm system will spread precipitation into the area overnight.

Cold air in place across northwest Virginia will result in a brief period of freezing rain and sleet (there may even be a few flakes mixed in).

This could lead to slick spots on the roads for a few hours leading up to sunrise.

Metro-Richmond and most of the region will just be dealing with rain.

Wednesday will be a rainy day, with temperatures rising back into the 50s.

The rest of the work week will remain dry and seasonably cool. Another storm system will bring rain chances back into the region both Saturday into Sunday. At this point, we don’t see any major outbreaks of cold air over the next 7-10 days.