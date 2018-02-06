Teens reported missing in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office has asked for helping finding two missing teenagers.

“Carissa McMillan, 13, was last seen at 12 a.m. [Tuesday, February 6] at her residence and Sawyer Lemon, 14, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. [Tuesday, February 6] at his residence,” a Gloucester County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Both teens left notes for their parents describing their intent to run away from home.”

Investigators said the pair might be traveling in Lemon’s parents Silver 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe — with the Virginia license plate “LEMNLND.”

“It is unknown what time these juveniles left their homes overnight or where they may be traveling to,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “These two juveniles are reportedly in a dating relationship together.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.