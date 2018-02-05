Shots fired reported outside Henrico apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired outside a Henrico County apartment complex Monday night.

Henrico police were called to the 11 North Apartments on Laburnum Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday after shots were fired.

Crime Insider sources say there were multiple shots fired calls to 911.

Police confirm that they were on scene looking for physical evidence, but didn’t find property damaged, nor have they received any reports from hospitals of a gunshot victim showing up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.

37.546517 -77.371228