Investigators release details about fight that bloodied a school bus driver

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was arrested for assaulting a Stafford school bus driver, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager got physical with the driver when the driver would not release the teen’s younger sister to him because he was not on the approved student pick-up list.

“The driver told deputies he was a substitute driver and that an individual attempting to pick up one of the students from the bus was not on the list of people he could release the student to. The driver said he’d need to call the school to confirm he could release the student to the subject,” Stafford Sheriff’s spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said. “In response, the subject got on the bus and began assaulting the bus driver. An altercation between the subject and bus driver ensued, and the driver was punched in the face, causing a laceration on his forehead. The subject also struck the left side of the face of a bus monitor who attempted to block the subject from gaining access to the student.”

When deputies arrived they detained the teenager.

“[They] discovered that he and the student were siblings. The subject was acting as guardian of his sister, and had recently been dealing with a number of serious family issues,” Vicinanzo said. “A criminal complaint for two counts of assault and battery was submitted to Juvenile Detention Services, which did not advise detention.”

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:41 p.m. in the area of Streamview Drive.

The school bus driver was treated at the scene.