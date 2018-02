RICHMOND, Va – Mary White from Towne Bank Mortgage and Maxine Lambert from Luxury Homes by Lambert, Keller Williams Realty sat down and shared the details on their FREE Master Credit Class. The class will help people learn how to boost their credit scores to make it easier to buy a home. The event is Saturday, February 10th from 10am – noon at the Varina Henrico County Library.

http://www.lhlmasterclass.com